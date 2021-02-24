CENTRAL HIGH — Central High FFA will hold its annual Labor Auction and Ag Appreciation dinner at 7:02 p.m. March 4 in the Central High Gymnasium.
A free dinner provided by the Central High FFA chapter and the chapter parents will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Sixty FFA members, the AG adviser and the FFA officer team will be sold. Each person donates eight hours of his or her time to be sold at auction to the highest bidder. The buyer of each member will receive a Central High FFA cap. The buyers of the two highest selling members will receive the right to put a whip cream pie in the face of their purchase at the conclusion of the auction.
In addition to labor, cakes, pies, and meat many other items will be sold. The proceeds from the auction help support the Central High FFA Chapter’s expenses and activities. These activities consist of National FFA Convention, State FFA Convention, livestock show supplies, leadership conferences and chapter supplies.
Social distancing will be observed at the auction.
Those who cannot attend but would like to make a donation may or purchase an FFA member may contact R J Curry, Central High FFA ag adviser at 580-658-6110.