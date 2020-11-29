CENTRAL HIGH — Central High Public Schools ag teacher will be recognized with the Outstanding Service Citation Award by the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
RJ Curry of Central High School in Central High, will be one of only six agricultural educators nationwide to receive the 2020 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Service Citation Award. The award will be presented during the 2020 NAAE Virtual Convention, Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.
“Throughout my career as an agriculture education teacher and NAAE member, I have provided services in a variety of ways to encourage, reward, and supplement teachers across my state, region, and nation,” Curry said.
Curry, who is completing his 43rd year as an Agricultural Education teacher, said he understands the need for new and frequent resources that can be used in the classroom. Throughout his career, Curry said he has been instrumental in the creation and development of many programs that assist his colleagues in the Oklahoma Agricultural Education Teachers Association. Curry said he has helped to refine the organizations committees and assisted in the creation of the state’s Ag Teacher Children’s Scholarship program for OAETA members.
The Outstanding Service Citation Award is given to an agricultural educator that has not only dedicated years to NAAE but has also served their state professional development organizations. Curry is the Central High School ag teacher and through the many accomplishments of his program, students, and as a teacher himself, he has shown continuous growth and success within the agricultural education profession. His career has led him to opportunities in and out of the classroom as he has dedicated and demonstrated great service to students and his fellow agricultural educators.