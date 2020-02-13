In celebration of National FFA week, the Central High FFA Chapter will be serving a complimentary appreciation dinner for their supporters. The event will be held at the Central High Cafeteria today at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature ham and polish sausage as the main menu, potato salad, cole slaw, corn, baked beans, hot rolls and cobbler for dessert will round out the meal.
The Marlow District show is scheduled Feb. 15th at the Stephens County Fairgrounds starting at 9 a.m. The Central High local show will take place on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, with a meal to be served at 12:30 p.m. for the show people and guests. The county livestock show will be Feb. 17 and the Premium sale will be on Feb. 21.
For more information, call Central High FFA Advisor RJ Curry at 580.591.3986.