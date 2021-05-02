For the first time in 90 years, Central Fire Station won’t be sending firefighters to emergencies.
At least, not after firefighting crews leave the station for the last time.
Central’s firefighters are preparing to move to their new station in the Lawton Public Safety Center, becoming one of four City of Lawton departments to move into the building. Firefighters now housed in Central will take the Lawton Fire Station No. 1 designation with them when they move into the north end of the public safety complex, leaving the name Central with the historic downtown station that will be renovated to house Lawton Fire Department’s administrative staff. But, fire apparatus won’t be deployed from the building for the first time since it opened as Lawton’s first stand-along fire station in 1931.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett expects that move to take place this week, making Lawton firefighters the second group of city employees to begin working from the complex (the Municipal Court and Judge open their new complex Monday).
It’s not as easy as picking up materials, loading trucks and driving them to the new station. That move must be made while both sites are operational because firefighters don’t have the option of going “off line.”
“The biggest part for us is that it (the new station) has to be ready for operational status before we come over,” Baggett said, highlighting needs such as the fire alarm system that notifies firefighters of calls.
It was installation of that alarm system, along with other technical aspects of firefighting, that determined when Central would move firefighters into their new station. Baggett said maintaining those daily responses will be among the most difficult aspects of the move.
“We’re one of the busiest stations,” he said. The department must get as many personnel transferred at one time as it can.
Baggett said the physical aspects of the move itself are less difficult than, say, those of Lawton Police Department, which has records and evidence that must be secured.
“It’s more of a home,” he said, explaining some of the firefighters’ move can be equated to new homeowners.
There is planning because firefighters live in their workplace. Some concerns are the same things homeowners face, “determining what to do with pots and pans,” Baggett said, of the kitchen wares each of the station’s three shifts uses to cook meals in the communal kitchen. There’s also the day-to-day personal items firefighters on each of those shifts hold, and Baggett expects those to be moved by firefighters as they clean out lockers, dorm area and common space.
There’s also the working aspect to consider and that move has been a collaborative effort, reflective of the complicated tasks the department handles. Preparing the alarm system, with the specific tone assigned to Central/Station 1, was one of the biggest challenges for one of LFD’s collaborators, the IT department.
“We had to make sure that part works,” Baggett said. “We can’t miss a call.”
The system was installed and working by the end of last week, and phones and computers are operational.
While the fire department doesn’t have records and evidence to secure, it does have a big equipment load: fire trucks, along with bunker gear and the other equipment personnel need to fight fires and respond to emergencies. The new station will house Engine 1, Ladder 1 and Battalion 1, a rescue unit, and the 22-25 firefighters who comprise the totality of three shifts (about eight firefighters per shift on a day-to-day basis).
The move will be bringing a major change to the department. While the other three public safety tenants are moving their entire operation and personnel, Central is leaving its top administrators behind.
For years, Central’s three shifts have shared space with the fire chief and his top commanders. While shift command is moving with firefighters, the department command is staying behind to transform Central — listed on the National Register of Historic Places — to administrative space and, potentially, a museum to showcase the department’s history.
Baggett said there are multiple things to like about the new station, starting with storage space.
“We haven’t had that in a long time,” he said, of space restrictions in a facility built decades ago when fire apparatus were much smaller.
Firefighters also are looking forward to more vehicle space.
Unlike Central, where the ladder truck barely clears the top of the bay doors, Station No. 1 has more than enough space for large apparatus, along with an accommodating apron area and drive-through bays. Rather than backing trucks into place after completing a run, drivers will pull into the bay from the east side of the building, so they are ready to exit from the west side. Baggett jokes fire apparatus “haven’t gotten smaller” over the years, adding that day-to-date operation in Central means ensuring there is no ice buildup at the foot of station doors because even a few inches of extra height could hamper drivers.
The new bays also come with electrical outlets that will allow trucks to remain plugged in, charging on-board equipment between calls. Dorms are located on the second floor, away from the everyday flow of personnel, and video conferencing can link stations across Lawton, without removing firefighters and their apparatus from stations. It all combines for a modern facility.
“We’re going to last 90 years, or longer,” Baggett said.