When Central Baptist Church presented its first live nativity in 2014, one of the most important things they needed to find was a camel.
The camel they found, whose name was Clyde, was integrated into the production through a stroke of luck, according to Kristy Weber, the director of the nativity.
“We had someone who had a camel, and they let us rent him for $500 for the whole weekend.” Weber said.
Then, after two years and two performances, Clyde died in June 2016.
“I was immediately thinking, ‘Oh no, where are we going to find another camel.’”
For the next performance, the search began for another camel to take Clyde’s place. The search ended in Colorado, with the purchase of a new camel that they named Magi.
Starting tonight, Central Baptist Church will present its live nativity production at Elmer Thomas Park, in conjunction with Holiday in the Park.
This is the seventh year Central Baptist Church has presented the Nativity, and for all those seven years, Kristy Weber has been involved in coordinating it.
Weber said that when the show began, she wasn’t sure exactly how it would all come together.
“It was scary,” Weber said. “The church had never done anything like this before.”
Weber had a degree in music education from Cameron University, and had some experience performing in operas and musicals, and she used that experience to guide her in the process.
“I had an idea of how this stuff sort of worked when our pastor approached me about doing this the first time,” Weber said.
When the nativity was first presented in 2014, one important aspect of the production Weber had to learn to do on the go was including live animals in the show.
For the upcoming performance, all of the animals, Magi included, are kept at a local farm, called Nativity Farms, LLC. This will be Magi’s fifth performance.
Over the course of its seven performances, the show has changed considerably. Central Baptist Church has worked to make the story as biblically accurate as possible.
“A lot of nativities have the wise men coming to Jesus in his manger,” Weber said. “It actually took them many years to get there, and when they arrived, he was a toddler, so we portray him as a toddler.”
The nativity has grown into a big undertaking for the church. Two separate running crews rotate on and off, working on the production each performance. Weber stays in a camper-trailer in Elmer Thomas Park from set-up, which began Saturday, until the show has run.
Casts for the show also rotate every 20 minutes, going into either a tent or a heated trailer to warm up and refresh before returning to the stage. The trailer and tent are especially important this year, as cold weather is expected over the weekend.
The participants, however, is not worried about performing in the cold, according to Stella Maxwell, the secretary for Central Baptist.
“We’ve performed in a blizzard,” Maxwell said. “We will perform no matter what.”
Jared Byrns, a pastor who has been with Central Baptist for a little over a year, is newer to the nativity, and the work that goes into it. He said he was surprised when he first got involved with it.
“They told me about it when I came, and I was excited to be involved,” Byrns said. “And then after seeing what all goes into it, I thought, ‘What have I gotten myself into.’”
That first performance he was involved with took place with masks and social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, with that experience behind him, Byrns is ready.
“It’s a lot less stressful this time around,” Byrns said.
The set for the nativity is designed by Max Sasseen, who also worked to design the lighting of the show. New set pieces have been added since the original production, part of the church’s attempt to present the show a little differently with each passing holiday season.
“The story stays the same, but our presentation changes every year,” Byrns said.