The Center for Creative Living (CCL) will be closed to the public except for the lunch meal service. All activities, events, and classes are canceled until further notice.
The Senior Nutrition Program, lunch meal service, will continue but only as a to-go service. The to-go options are to call the CCL, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, to reserve your lunch and pick it up under the awning without even getting out of your car. The other option is to pick your to-go meal up at the front counter at the CCL. The CCL has increased the meal service to every day of the week (Monday through Friday from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.). Donations are accepted and meals are intended for senior citizens only.
The CCL is offering another service to help senior citizens in this time of need. The Phone Alert League (PALs) is a group of volunteers who call senior citizens on the phone to check on them. The callers may find assistance is needed in some way. If this happens, we do everything we can to find the help needed. The caller may find the person just needs someone to talk to. The use of the PALS program can help in many ways, especially in this time while seniors are recommended to shelter in place.
The CCL is also increasing social media presence. See their Facebook page for updates and information.
The CCL phone number is 580-248-0471.
Call to Action: The CCL is taking donations of food items (canned and fresh fruit and vegetables, canned tuna and chicken, potatoes, onions, hamburger meat, and bottled water).