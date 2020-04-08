At the Senior Center for Creative Living their mission is to serve as a gathering place for senior citizens. The nonprofit organization is designed to meet social, physical and intellectual needs for those adults 55 and older. Now, the center has been turned on its head.
“One of our goals here is senior isolation prevention. Now I’m instructing them to stay isolated. It’s completely opposite of what our mission is,” said Lorene Miller, the executive director of the Center for Creative Living.
The center is closed to everyone except staff and volunteers, but that hasn’t stopped Miller or her team from continuing to serve Lawton’s senior population. Monday through Friday the center’s nutrition program is offering meals by donation to senior citizens 55 years or older.
Monday through Wednesday hot meals are available for pickup while Thursday and Friday are reserved for pre-made, frozen meals. The meals are by donation, but no donation is required for a meal.
“A lot of our seniors they can’t even cook for themselves, so they are reliant on others to get food and a lot of them don’t have a family support system,” Miller said.
The first few days after social distancing measures were put into place, the center made and gave out around 20 meals, but the number keeps climbing. Now the center is making about 60 meals a day and Miller expects the number to rise.
It’s all hands of deck for Miller as she and her team work to keep the community fed. Darold Kowalke, who has been the head of maintenance at the center for two years, has been enlisted to help cook and box meals.
“Before this crisis I was pushing a broom, now we’re making 50 to 60 meals a day,” Kowalke said. “It does feel more useful than sitting on our thumbs at home though.”
Christopher Harvey has only been at the center as a full-time employee for three months. He never thought he’d be working during a global pandemic. Harvey said he has definitely added to his workload.
“I’m doing everything I was expecting to be doing plus more,” Harvey said. “But it’s good, it gives me something to do.”
It’s been hard for Miller to have to turn people away from the center, a place that is typically teaming with activity, but she said it’s for their own protection. Even though turning them away comes with its own disadvantages.
“Asking them to stay at home is putting them in more danger. Senior isolation is linked with early death,” Miller said. “I know of so many people who are sitting at home right now who cannot get out of their home without public transportation and don’t want to because they’re instructed to stay at home. People who have lost the ability to read because of a stroke or another illness and have no TV. So what are they doing? They’re not doing anything. They’re sad, they’re isolated and they’re afraid.”
Thankfully, with the help of another of the center’s programs, some of these isolated seniors are still staying connected with each other. It’s called PALs, the Phone Alert League, and it was founded as a way to keep isolated seniors connected. Now, more than ever, PALs has become a welcome service.
“We have a group of volunteer callers who sit in the comfort of their own home and call other senior citizens. They get a schedule and are assigned maybe five a piece. They call and make sure they are okay, let them know someone is thinking about them and that somebody cares. That’s really important right now because of the isolation steps we’ve had to take,” Miller said.
According to Miller, for some of the seniors in the program, their PAL call is the only human interaction they will have all week. Right now, while she is still willing to take volunteer callers, Miller said what she really wants to do is add people to the “to be called” list.
“What we need is more people that want a call. We have lots of callers. If a senior would like to visit by phone with another senior once or twice a week let’s hook them up, let’s make that happen,” Miller said.
If you would like to pick up a hot meal from the Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, they are available Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. until they are gone. Pre-made frozen meals are available Thursday and Friday during the same hours. Meals may be picked up under the awning at the front of the center.
If you would like to sign up for the PAL program you may call the center at 248-0471.