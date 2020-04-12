At the Center for Creative Living there are whole rooms devoted to sewing. The center has a thriving group of seamstresses, from the quilting club to the “Warm Hearts, Warm Heads,” program which sews and donates baby caps to local neonatal units. But with social distancing rules in place and no visitors allowed in the center, the sewing machines went quiet.
Lorene Miller, Executive Director of the Center for Creative Living, was worried about the effects of social isolation on the senior citizens that typically frequent the center. So she began to search for ways to keep them engaged.
It wasn’t long before Miller identified a need that could be filled by the numerous seamstresses that visit the center, while also keeping them active and engaged while still practicing social distancing. Miller created a program to sew face masks for the community.
“It’s another thing to keep these folks busy. They can do it in their own home where they’re safe. And they can give back to the community something which it is in dire need of right now,” Miller said.
It’s a simple program. Miller and the center’s bookkeeper, Jeannine Lilly, who are both seamstresses in their own right, contacted members of the quilting club and the “Warm Hearts, Warm Heads,” program. Those that wanted to participate could drive down to the center where they would find a sealed bag of sewing material on a bench outside of the center with their name on it.
After they’ve picked up their materials and sewn their masks the participants bring them back and drop them off on the same bench.
“Today we had a lady drop off 22 masks,” Miller said. “This is becoming more and more urgent.”
Recently, Miller received a phone call from nurses at a local urgent med clinic. The 17-person clinic had run completely out of masks, and new ones were not coming any time soon.
“We donated 20 homemade masks to the staff there,” Miller said.
While the center has cloth by the ream, they are running low on elastic to serve as ear wraps. Miller said she struggled to find elastic anywhere in Lawton, and that the only orders she could place online wouldn’t be delivered for at least a month. Without elastic, Miller said they have turned to the old-fashioned method of mask making.
“We’re creating tie-on masks now,” Miller said.
The new masks have string at each corner and can be tied together in the back to fit securely over the mouth and nose.
Anyone that would like a mask can contact Miller at the center, but those that work in the healthcare field are particularly encouraged to call if they need masks.
“We have a list that we put people on as they call, but if a healthcare worker calls, they go straight to the top,” Miller said.
For anyone that is interested in helping out with creating masks themselves please call Miller at 248-0471.