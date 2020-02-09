The U.S. Census Bureau will hold a one-hour Census Workshop from 3-4 p.m. Tuesday in the banquet room of Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th.
The event will be open to anyone who wants to attend. Residents will hear from U.S. Census Bureau on why it’s important to ensure that everyone living in Lawton is counted and how the local community can join local census efforts.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census be conducted every 10 years. Census data is used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities.
The census officially begins on April 1, 2020. It is the largest peacetime deployment of civil servants across the country. For the first time, people will have the option to respond online, as well as over the phone and by mail, as in past years. For more information about the 2020 Census, please visit 2020census.gov.
Questions may be directed to Emily Kelley, U.S. Census Bureau partnership coordinator, at 785-770-6445.