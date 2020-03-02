Census curriculum brings funding impact to forefront in local classrooms

When Eisenhower Middle School teacher Kim Chambers realized her students were taking their textbooks and school supplies for granted, she knew she needed to help them understand public economics.
“They have no idea where money comes from to operate a school or a city,” she said with a chuckle.
Thanks to Census 2020, that’s all about to change.
Starting Monday, students throughout Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma will spend the week learning about the 2020 U.S. Census — and how it affects public funding.
Through Friday, teachers like Chambers will integrate census activities into their lessons, as part of the Census 2020 Statistics in Schools Week.
The goal, according to census and local education officials, is to get the message of the importance of this year’s count into the homes of students.
“We know dinner table conversations about what students are learning are important to families,” said Emily Kelley, Census 2020 Partnership Coordinator for Oklahoma and Kansas.
“If kids are talking about (the census) and are excited, it can help motivate their families to respond to the census in mid March and impact funding.”
According to Kelley, the census count helps drive decisions on an annual allocation of more than $675 billion.
“This includes some of those education programs that are really important, like special education, free-and-reduced price lunches,” Kelley said. “An accurate count can also help reduce class sizes, helps with classroom tech funding, teacher training and after-school programs, and, of course, Head Start, which we know is really important.”
Chambers, a special education social studies teacher, plans to walk her sixth-grade students through an SIS city planning lesson, in which they’ll be divided into groups of “cities” and asked to plan their communities, using budgets.
“They’ll have to decide to buy things like a fire station, a hospital, a library,” Chambers said. “Of course, they’ll run into budget shortfalls ... some of them will want to buy three amusement parks ... and I’ll have to press them to imagine what life would be like without enough doctors in their hospitals or schools in their city.”
Lawton Public Schools officials have pushed the SIS materials out district wide. According to Lynn Cordes, social studies classes at Eisenhower, Lawton and MacArthur high schools also will integrate aspects of the curriculum this week.
Cordes said many students have already shown enthusiasm for learning about the census — and taking the information home.
“Getting the kids excited and having them be a participant in something as big as this, it means the world to them if their families are involved,” Cordes said. “We may have families who don’t know what the census is about and that it’s important.”
The SIS program curriculum was created by “teachers and subject matter experts,” Kelley said, using past census statistics to create materials accessible for pre-K through 12th grade classrooms.
“We hope that educators all across the state of Oklahoma do use these materials, especially during Statistics in Schools week,” Kelley said, adding that the curriculum is available year round at census.gov/schools.
Teachers can access more than 200 activities and resources through the SIS program.
“I’ve done some of the activities myself,” she said, “and some of them are just really fun, and some are really involved, like 60-90 minute activities for high school students.”
The program seeks to influence readiness for learning in a variety of subjects, “not just math and geography,” Kelley said.
“(The lessons) help boost statistics literacy and data-finding skills,” Kelley said. “The internet has really opened up our options for research, and the Statistics in Schools lessons help kids learn to find and analyze that data for a changing world.”
While Kelley said the information has been distributed to each school district in Southwest Oklahoma, it’s up to administrators and teachers to decide how they want to participate in SIS Week.
For Cache Public Schools teachers, it’s entirely up to them how much they utilize the census materials in their classrooms, according to the CPS Assistant Superintendent Corey Holland.
“We forwarded the information to our entire staff, and now it’s a person-to-person decision,” Holland said.
The district is also encouraging its families and community members to respond to this year’s census, especially considering the funding that depends on the count.
“We definitely want to make sure it’s as accurate as it can be,” Holland said. “Hopefully everyone will participate.”
For LPS students, Cordes said SIS Week is an opportunity for them to learn about civic responsibility and their voice in the world.
“We want (our students) to know that they count, every person matters,” Cordes said. “We’re really excited to do our part.”