If you drive down Oklahoma 58 just to the east of Mount Scott, you will eventually come to the intersection of McClung Road. It’s a narrow, out-of-the-way path that branches off from the scenic highway route and down toward massive windmill turbines in the distance.
If you drove down this road last year it’s unlikely you would have noticed the old Mount Scott Cemetery, which sat abandoned and overgrown for decades before Melanie Jackson found it and began to clean it up.
Drive by now though, and the cemetery is hard to miss.
Jackson, along with dozens of volunteers, has been working to restore the resting place of at least 40 souls to its former glory. With the grass mowed, the weeds whacked, stumps ground down and grave markers uncovered her vision is finally beginning to take shape.
Recently, local multiple Masonic lodges came together with the help of Ben Burris, a Mason and cemetery cleanup volunteer, and donated $1,000 to Jackson’s cause. The money will go toward replacing headstones that have been destroyed or are otherwise unreadable. Seven of these headstones have already been replaced by Jackson.
“This process has been chaotic and crazy, but in a good way,” Jackson said.
The donation from the Mason’s will help her continue her work, something she said she was grateful for.
“I’ve spent on average about $500 a month on maintenance out here,” Jackson said.
Burris, who has helped Jackson by organizing volunteers from the Lodge, said that the Masons support Jackson’s effort to restore the cemetery.
“Places like this shouldn’t get as bad as this one did; cemeteries are supposed to be places of respect,” Burris said.
While Jackson continues to purchase gravestones for plots that she can identify, one plot remains unmarked save for a handful of American flags. The flags are planted to outline the final resting place of Ivan Brady, a WWI veteran who was buried in the cemetery over a century ago.
“Gov. (Kevin) Stitt called me recently because apparently a lot of people sent him emails. I guess they read the stories or something, it’s definitely getting a lot of attention. But we’re having such a hard time finding military documents for Ivan Brady,” Jackson said. “So the governor called to see what he could do about it.”
Stitt is out of the country and his office did not return requests for information about the governor’s phone call to Jackson or anything he might be able to do to expedite the process of getting a military headstone placed for Brady.
Bruce Dwyer, another volunteer that has been helping Jackson with cemetery cleanup, has written to both Sen. James Inhofe and Rep. Tom Cole requesting help in retrieving Brady’s military documents.
“I sent in an SF180 for his military records, but I don’t have high hopes,” Dwyer said. “We’re afraid a lot of the World War I records have been destroyed.”
While the hunt for Brady’s military records continues, so too does Jackson’s work. She recently got a surprise donation from Ritter Gray Funeral Home and Gragg Monument Co.
“Ritter Gray had a decent-sized piece of marble that they were going to dispose of because it had a chip in it, but instead of disposing of it they donated it to us. Gragg’s Monument donated engraving and the base,” Jackson said.
The new, engraved stone sign sits just to the south of the original metal sign which is rusting away.
“I plan to continue the maintenance unless the county wants to come out here and take it over, at least until I can find an organization that wants to take over the upkeep,” Jackson said. “But even if I do I still want to keep buying headstones to replace the ones out here.”