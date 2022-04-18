Highland Cemetery's governing board will be talking to the City Council in coming weeks to discuss ideas about expanding services.
The cemetery, located in north Lawton along Fort Sill Boulevard, dates to the city's earliest days. Decades of use by Lawton families is prompting proposals for changes and upgrades. Highland Cemetery Board's ideas: Create a double-depth section (two coffins contained in one grave site); establish a columbarium (holds urns containing cremains); and look at adjusting procedures for charity burials (burials of unclaimed bodies).
None of the ideas are new, said Cemetery Sexton Spencer Mullins and board members. Board president Robert Williams said some of the proposals were discussed by current members at least two years ago. In fact, city staff had started moving forward with plans for a columbarium in Highland Cemetery in 2012, but nothing came of that effort.
The proposals also tie into something the council has directed across city departments and divisions: Review fees charged for services and amenities to see if those fees need to be adjusted to help cover costs. Mullins said costs related to the cemetery have not been adjusted in years.
Board member Barry Beauchamp will take the proposals to the City Council to receive agreement that the ideas are worth pursuing. Beauchamp said that once he receives that support, the board and Mullins will fill in the details of each proposal, then bring back design and cost information.
Mullins said the double-depth area has been discussed by cemetery officials in recent years as part of adjustments to the fees associated with burials, which have not been changed "in forever." The idea to place two coffins, stacked on top of each other, in one grave site already is used in other cemeteries, including the Fort Sill National Cemetery on the post's east side. The practice is one of efficiency.
"We save land," Mullins said of the reason many cemeteries find the practice a more effective use of land, adding Highland Cemetery — which is older than the State of Oklahoma — is running out of space.
With this technique, the coffin of the first person to die is placed at the bottom of the grave then covered with dirt to separate it from the second coffin when it comes time for that burial. Mullins said Highland's grave sites would be 9 feet deep, sufficient to contain two coffins with a degree of separation between them, while ensuring there is at least 18 inches of space/dirt between the top coffin and the ground surface above.
"A 9-foot hole is enough for both," Beauchamp said.
The columbarium area would eventually contain multiple storage units that would hold urns filled with cremains (the remains of those who have been cremated). A columbarium is a wall-like storage vault with niches that hold urns. They may be free-standing (Fort Sill National Cemetery has such a complex) or contained within buildings (such as the mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens).
Mullins said cemetery staff already has identified the space they want to use for the columbarium complex: A gazebo in the center front of the cemetery. He said the gazebo is surrounded by a paved walkway, meaning it would be easy to install the concrete pads needed for each vault.
Beauchamp said Highland would use free-standing storage vaults, which would remain locked until an urn needed to be installed. He said the cost charged to residents to place an urn in the structure would fund a new columbarium. The first two won't cost Highland Cemetery anything: Beauchamp and board member Gerald Gragg each plan to buy a columbarium and donate to the cemetery, meaning Highland Cemetery would have two units to fill before it needed a third.
Mullins said columbarium come in different sizes to hold different numbers of urns, so the cemetery will have a choice when choosing one. He said such areas would definitely fill a need.
"People want choices," he said, adding that now, his only option is burying urns in traditional grave sites. "A lot of people don't want to put them (urns) in the ground."
Beauchamp said the Fort Sill National Cemetery's columbarium is a wall, as is the area where cremains are buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Some churches also have such areas, he said.
"I know a lot of people who want to be cremated, but don't want to be buried," Beauchamp said.
Gragg said while cemeteries may have once seen six to eight cremations a year, the practice has become more popular. Mullins estimated 40 percent of burials are cremations, adding Highland, like cemeteries across the nation, will be moving to a policy of cremating the majority of its charity burials. Those burials involve residents who are unclaimed when they die, meaning they are buried at government expense.
The proposals will fit into another exercise cemetery officials have long wanted: analyze and adjust fees.
For example, Mullins said the $450 charged to open and close graves hasn't changed since the 1990s. Board members said other fees don't cover the cost of providing the service. And, not everything comes with a fee.
"We do the setup for free, since forever," Mullins said.