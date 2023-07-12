Tape

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Caddo County man died Sunday night following a tractor trailer rig wreck blamed on speeding in Oklahoma City.

Seth R. Hoover, 29, Cement, was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. His body was transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you