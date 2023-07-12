OKLAHOMA CITY — A Caddo County man died Sunday night following a tractor trailer rig wreck blamed on speeding in Oklahoma City.
Seth R. Hoover, 29, Cement, was pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. His body was transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Hoover was driving a Freightliner tractor trailer northbound on Interstate 44 at a high rate of speed shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday when he lost control on a curve and went into a broadslide before overturning about one-tenth of a mile north of Interstate 240, Trooper Zebediah Wilson reported. Hoover, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected during the rollover and pinned under the rig for about two hours before Oklahoma City firefighters freed him by using lifting bags.
The trooper reported Hoover’s condition appeared to be normal and that speeding was the cause of the wreck.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.