Cement High School came away as the Class A State Academic Champions in late January, the first State Championship Trophy Cement Schools has won in more than three decades.
The team is coached by Michelle Saucier, and its members include Julian Ebacher, Zachary Ebacher, Mark Sanders, Heaven Ladymon, Sean Dobry, Keira Sorrels and Miley Turner.
The team went into the Jan. 28 state championship undefeated in the regular season and conference play, school officials said. They averaged 250 points per game and were seeded number 1 in the state tournament. Cement had a dominating performance in the tournament, averaging 237.5 per game.
Julian Ebacher, a senior, has been nominated for All-State, while Saucier was awarded the Coaches Achievement Award.