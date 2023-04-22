CHICKASHA — A Caddo County man is in an Oklahoma City hospital after his truck was struck while he was looking under its hood on Interstate 44 Thursday morning.
Alvin D. Bottoms, 64, of Cement, was admitted to OU Medical Center in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Bottoms was outside his Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of the northeast lane of the interstate. H was looking under his hood shortly before 5:45 a.m. Thursday when a northeast bound Chrysler 300 driven by Christopher M. Devasure was traveling in the eastbound lane. Trooper Patrick Surber reported Devasure was looking down to place his drink in the cup holder, looked up to see the roadway curving and tried to swerve to miss the pickup. The car collided with the truck and then Bottoms, sending the older man into the grass near Chickasha in Grady County.
Devasure, 29, of Perkins, was treated and released from Grady County Memorial Hospital in Chickasha.
The northeast bound lanes of the roadway were closed until shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Surber reported inattentive driving as the collision’s cause.
