CHICKASHA — A Caddo County man is in an Oklahoma City hospital after his truck was struck while he was looking under its hood on Interstate 44 Thursday morning.

Alvin D. Bottoms, 64, of Cement, was admitted to OU Medical Center in stable condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

