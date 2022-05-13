ANADARKO — First pulled over for lacking working taillights, a Caddo County man is in jail accused of trafficking in fentanyl.
Clifton Gene Cogburn, 69, of Cement, made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court where he received a felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substances and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The trafficking charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine between $100,000 to $250,000.
Cogburn was pulled over Sunday afternoon in downtown Cement for a brake light infraction. According to the probable cause affidavit, after an officer noticed a half-smoked marijuana joint laying on the gear shift, a K9 officer was called to conduct an open-air sniff.
The dog hit on the smell of drugs near the driver side door and Cogburn and his passenger were removed from the Ford Mustang for a physical search. Investigators found a glass pipe with residue used to smoke methamphetamine in Cogburn’s pocket and he was handcuffed, the affidavit states.
Found on the driver’s side between the seat and console was a pill bottle with Cogburn’s name on it. Inside, a baggie containing meth and 12½ blue pills with the logo M30 on them was also found, according to the affidavit. One gram of fentanyl is considered trafficking and equals about 10 pills.
M30’s are often counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the much-weaker oxycodone pills. Both are synthetic opioids.
Cogburn, who is held on $250,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. July 21 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.