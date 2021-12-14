The City Council has approved a revocable permit with U.S. Cellular for placement of eight small cell wireless facilities, the first under a new ordinance that went into effect in mid-November.
The permit grants the company permission to use public rights of way at eight sites across Lawton for small wireless facilities, which the company said are needed to provide coverage for 5G cell service. Revocable means the city can withdraw the permit and direct removal of the equipment, should circumstances warrant.
Charlotte Brown, codes plan supervisor for the City of Lawton, has said those smaller facilities are needed to deliver 5G coverage in areas of Lawton that are difficult to serve. City administrators had predicted Lawton would be seeing more requests for such towers and related equipment in areas such as along city streets and in city parks, and Brown said city staff had worked for several years to create the ordinance that now sets guidelines.
City code governs the placement of such facilities on public lands, rights of way and easements owned and controlled by the City of Lawton, which can mean street easements, medians and public parks.
Until the new ordinance was approved by the council, city code only addressed underground placement of such cell facilities and telecommunication towers on private property. The sites requested by U.S. Cellular specify they will be for above-ground facilities. Any underground fiber options will have to be permitted separately.
The permit application, accompanied by construction drawings, specifies 40-foot wood utility poles for radio equipment cabinets and antennas at Gray Warr Avenue between Northwest 81st and Northwest 82nd streets; Northwest 61st Street between Cache Road and Oak Avenue; Northwest 38th Street between Cache Road and Oak Avenue; Northwest 40th Street, north of Cache Road; Southeast Interstate Drive along Interstate 44; North Sheridan Road at Walding Avenue; Williams Avenue near Hoover and Northwest 23rd Street; and Southwest I Avenue adjacent to South Sheridan Road.
U.S. Cellular has not said when the equipment will be placed.
The new ordinance specifies that small cell wireless facilities must “harmonize with the area in which they are located....” They also must be monopoles, facilities that tend to be shorter than traditional cell towers (the ordinance specifies such facilities are restricted to 50 feet in height, although exceptions may be granted for up to 75 feet).
The facilities must be able to withstand wind speeds of 130 miles per hour (an F2 tornado); must be placed 4 feet to 8 feet away from the curb (depending on the speed of the adjacent street); and may not impeded planned or existing sidewalks.
Earlier this year, the council approved plans for placement of Lawton’s first monopole cell tower, being installed by New Cingular Wireless PCS (doing business as AT&T Mobility) in Fred Bentley Park at Northwest 40th Street and Northwest Columbia Avenue. That 100-foot-tall facility (approved before the new ordinance went into effect) will have the appearance of a pine tree, to blend into the treeline on the north side of the park. While work has begun, the monopole has not yet been placed.