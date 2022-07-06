EDMOND — Lawton High School graduate Isabel Celedon has received the Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship at the University of Central Oklahoma.
The scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate talent and distinguished achievement in leadership, citizenship and communication. Celedon, an incoming freshman, is among 29 students chosen for the scholarship and will receive a tuition waiver for nine hours of classes each semester, a $1,250 yearly stipend for room and board, and a one-time $1,000 global and service stipend. The global and service stipend can be used to offset the cost of studying abroad or participating in one of UCO’s global and service leadership tours.
Leaders of Tomorrow members must be enrolled as full-time students, complete volunteer service each semester through Central’s Volunteer and Service Learning Center, be a member of at least one campus student organization and write a response paper each semester. Members also attend monthly council meetings to discuss individual projects, volunteer opportunities, and to plan and organize campus activities.