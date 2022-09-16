DUNCAN — The Duncan Area Literacy Council holds free classes every week, aimed at helping people who want to become U.S. citizens pass the Naturalization Exam.
This Saturday, at the Duncan Public Library, the council will hold a celebration honoring seven people who attended the council's classes and are now U.S. citizens.
Ana Reza Beltran, Zoila Alvarez, Martin Aparicio Guzman, Salvador Garcia Lopez, Israel Salazar Diaz, Faia Timo Tautunu, and Patricia I. Sepulveda will each be celebrated as new citizens.
According to Guzman, passing would have been nearly impossible without the classes.
"It would definitely have been more difficult," Guzman said. "From growing up in Mexico, I knew some things, like the flag, and what the stars on the flag represent, but there was a lot I wouldn't be able to answer without classes."
Guzman works for Halliburton, one of the largest employers in Duncan. Guzman said he had already learned most of the English he speaks working in the U.S., but other aspects of the test were things he could not have learned without classes.
"I know of a few people who didn't pass the test," Guzman said. "And it was mostly the people who didn't attend classes regularly."
Guzman said he would recommend taking the classes to anyone who wants to take the Naturalization Exam.
"It definitely helped me a lot to take the classes," Guzman said. "I'd say people should definitely take them before taking the test. I don't know if I would have passed without it."