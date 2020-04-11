There’s no doubt Easter weekend looks different this year. In-person church services, egg hunts and extended family gatherings have been called off due to the COVID-19 health crisis, but there are still ways to keep the spirit of the holiday alive from home.
“Easter hasn’t been canceled,” said Cameron Baptist Church Senior Pastor Mike Teel.
“It may not be the same as it always has been, but we’re still going to celebrate.”
Teel encouraged those who typically attend Sunday morning Easter services to still do so, from their living rooms.
“Get up early, have breakfast, get dressed and join us online for an Easter message,” he said. “I think we’ve gotten so hung up on the fact that the church is the building, but the church is the people.”
Cameron Baptist will livestream its Easter service on Facebook, YouTube and cameronbaptist.com starting at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, as will many other churches throughout Lawton. The service will feature some of the traditional Easter drama scenes and worship songs.
Teel added that some churches are encouraging their congregants to participate in holy communion with grape juice and crackers at home, which for Christians is a sign of remembrance of the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead.
He also recommended families take time this weekend to watch movies like the 2004 Mel Gibson-directed film “The Passion of the Christ” and Billy Graham’s “The Jesus Film,” which Teel said is the more family-friendly version of the two.
Public egg hunts are a no-go this year, but your backyard is just as good a place to hide Easter eggs.
Kaylee Huffman, pre-k teacher and assistant director at Scissortail Children’s School, suggested helping kids paint hard-boiled eggs rather than using traditional dye to color them.
“It’s more engaging than just dropping them in a bucket,” Huffman said.
Though using acrylic paints can be a bit chaotic, Huffman encouraged families to lay down some newspaper or plastic and let their children get creative.
“Parents at home are often afraid of the mess, but when things are messy, kids are more into it,” she said. “We want them to lead the way for the simple fact that when children have their own ideas — and their ideas are heard and validated — it’s more meaningful to them. That’s when you start creating all the memories.”
Huffman suggested adults hide the painted eggs around a yard, or even inside the house, and create clues to create a scavenger hunt. After the egg hunt, read a few stories about the spring holiday to help children understand why we celebrate each year.
Jessica Weatherby, senior library associate at Lawton Public Library, suggested families check out the online library hoopladigital.com for Easter stories.
Anyone with a Lawton Public Library card can access the database for free. If you don’t have a library card, call the Lawton Public Library, 581-3450 ext. 3, to get a digital card.
Download the Hoopla app to your smartphone or tablet and browse books, audiobooks, music, movies, and more. Hoopla movies can be accessed through Chromecast, Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV. Hoopla and tutorials for it can be found at lawtonok.gov/departments/library/e-resources.
Weatherby suggested watching children’s Easter films like “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” or dancing to playlists like “Easter Party Music.” Hoopla also houses an endless supply of children’s Easter boots like “Pete the Cat’s Big Easter Adventure,” “The Legend of the Easter Robin” and “The Very First Easter.”
For crafty kids, check out “My Big Book of Easter Activities” and “Easter Crafts for Kids,” which Weatherby said are full of hands-on activities, many of them using items found around the home like cotton balls.
Easter is truly a holiday for all ages, and according to Lorene Miller, executive director of the Lawton Center for Creative Living, many seniors are feeling the loss of time spent with loved ones over the holiday.
“Yes, there are a lot of seniors in our community who are struggling right now,” Miller said. “There are a lot of seniors who live alone.”
The Center for Creative Living is doing what it can to help older adults by serving pre-packaged hot and frozen meals throughout the week. On Thursday afternoon, dozens of vehicles lined up outside the center, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive, as staff members handed out plates with baked turkey breast, roasted sweet potatoes, seasoned wild rice, veggies and a dessert.
“We hope it might lift their spirits at Easter, if they know they’ll have a home-cooked meal each day,” Miller said.
Whether seniors are alone this holiday or with family, Miller recommended they still take time to celebrate. She suggested getting “gussied up” with lipstick or a fresh shave, and using video chat to call children and grandchildren and participate in egg hunts and other traditions.
Miller encouraged seniors to tune in to their churches online services. If that’s not accessible, she said praying, singing hymns and reading the Easter story at home can be encouraging substitutes.
“Regardless of your religion, practice whatever ordinances or traditions your religion calls for,” Miller said.
For those in the community with older relatives or neighbors, Easter is a great time to reach out, Miller said.
“Even if it’s just to put a loaf of bread on their porch or to send them a card to tell them that they’re loved, or a phone call to say hello,” Miller said. “A phone call sometimes for some of these seniors is their only point of human contact.”