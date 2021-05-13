The Center for Disease Control (CDC) cleared the final hurdle to make Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available to all Americans as young as 12 years old Wednesday.
“This is great news for our state,” said Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed. “Expanding the age range for this vaccine will help us protect more people and further slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Though most children with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, some children can get severely ill and require hospitalization. There have also been rare, tragic cases of children dying from COVID-19 and its effects, including multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, the CDC said in a press release.
“Yes kids need it because what we’re seeing now is more younger people are getting infected by this virus,” said Brandie Combs, Regional Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health District 5. “Before, the cases were coming from the older population and we’ve seen this swing where we’re seeing more of our younger population getting infected, so it’s very important that children get this shot.”
Children in general are handling the illness well as compared to older generations, said Dr. Lindsey N. King, a pediatrician at Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus. However, children are also a great source of spread for the virus, she said.
“As a pediatrician I am encouraged by the opportunity to vaccinate my adolescent patients against COVID-19,” King said. “The recent approval to use the Pfizer vaccine in the 12-15 year age group will hopefully bring us closer to ending this pandemic.”
The FDA’s review of Pfizer’s data confirmed the company’s clinical trial found the shots were safe and effective in adolescents, and that the side effects were “consistent” with older age groups.
“Unless there is a known allergy to one of the ingredients of the vaccine there is no increased risk of side effect based on age or underlying disease,” said King. “There is however known increased risk of complication of the disease itself with age and underlying disease.”
Oklahoma State Department of Health is moving forward now with logistics for distributing the Pfizer vaccine to young people. The agency is considering special Points of Dispensing (POD) events for adolescents, potentially run in conjunction with school districts, where teenagers can receive the vaccine with previously obtained parental consent. OSDH will provide more updates as any targeted vaccination events are implemented.
For implementation, Combs said she has already met with many of the area schools to set up clinics to begin next week, however she said the health department is going to be competing with a tight time frame because many schools have already let go or are in their final days.
Oklahomans ages 12 and older can seek appointments for the Pfizer vaccine using the state portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, the federal tool at vaccines.gov, by calling 211 or by reaching out to a personal medical provider.
Children will need their parents’ or guardians’ permission to receive the vaccine.