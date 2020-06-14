Funds allocated to Lawton by federal COVID-19 relief legislation already have been used to cover $31,000 in overdue utility bills.
City Council members took the final step last week to designate that $419,193 toward a utility assistance relief fund established by the Lawton Housing Authority. But, residents already are applying for relief and the housing authority has issued $31,000 in vouchers to be given to utility companies for overdue gas, electric and water bills. About $18,000 of the vouchers were for overdue City of Lawton utility bills, said Christine James, supervisor of the City of Lawton’s housing and community development division.
James said the City of Lawton was designated the $419,193 in Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funding through the CARES Act, federal legislation that is designating money to governmental entities and others to help them overcome problems created by a nationwide shutdown enacted in most states to control the spread of COVID-19. Lawton already receives annual allotments of CDBG funds and these CARES Act funds are in addition to Lawton’s annual allocation, James said.
Funding from the CARES Act must be spent on COVID-19-related expenses, and after analyzing options, Lawton city administrators recommended it be designated to help qualified residents cover overdue utility bills that left them in danger of having utility services cut off because of non-payment. James said that, rather than “reinvent the wheel,” city staff recommended Lawton allocate its funding to Lawton Housing Authority, which has had a utility assistance program for qualified low-income residents for several years.
Before that can be done, the city must amend its Consolidated Action Plan and Annual Action Plans, federally-required documents that specify how the City of Lawton will spend its CDBG and HOME Program funding each year. The City Planning Commission made that recommendation in early June; council members took the final step last week by approving the designation of funding to the housing authority’s utility assistance program. The program will be analyzed later this year and remaining funding could be redirected toward other COVID-19-related expenditures, city officials said.
James said the housing authority already has been accepting application from residents who are in danger of utility service cutoff (one of the program’s qualifications) and those approved for the program were given vouchers to give to utility companies, a promise that payment will be made when the CDBG funds are officially transferred to the housing authority’s program.
While the City of Lawton will benefit because some residents will be able to pay overdue city utility bills, the program also can be used to cover gas and electric utility bills. In addition to being in imminent danger of having utilities cut off (proof comes from a cutoff notice), residents must meet the federal definition of low income, which James said ranges from less than $37,600 for one person to less than $53,700 for a family of four.
The city’s housing and community development office (which handles the city’s annual CDBG allocations) is coordinating the program with the Lawton Housing Authority. Those CARES Act funds kept separately from annual CDBG allocations, James said.
Information about the utility assistance program is available by calling the Lawton Housing Authority office at (580) 595-0063. Applications also are available at the office at 609 SW F.