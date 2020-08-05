CACHE — A Monday night raid netted four people under arrest and took in over 13 pounds of methamphetamine before it could hit the streets, according to the Comanche County Sheriff.
Deputies from Sheriff Kenny Stradley’s department were joined by agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and the U.S. Marshals Office around 6 or 7 p.m. to serve a warrant at a home near West Gore Boulevard and Airport Road. He said that about 13.5 pounds of meth were recovered.
The raid followed a long-term investigation, Stradley said.
“We’ve been working on this a little while,” he said.
One of those arrested was also wanted for a kidnapping warrant in another Oklahoma county, Stradley said.
Although the removal of the drugs and the arrests were considered a success, the investigation remains open. Potential stolen property is being looked into.
“You can’t never tell but at this time we’re pretty tickled about $130,000 worth of drugs (being recovered),” Stradley said. “We’re pretty thrilled.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.