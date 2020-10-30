With the distant sounds of newborn babies crying in the background, Janice Drewry Bell cut the ribbon in front of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Thursday.
The NICU was recently renamed in honor of her late husband, Terry K. Bell, who passed away in 2012. The Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust that he left behind has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the hospital to help establish areas such as the NICU.
With all three trustees from the Trust present alongside members of the CCMH Foundation and the doctors, nurses and staff that serve in the NICU, Brent Smith, the hospital’s CEO, opened the ceremony.
“I was telling Mrs. Bell that I never had the pleasure of meeting Terry, but I’ve heard wonderful stories about him,” Smith said. “What a testimony and legacy to someone’s life to leave behind so much that benefits so many from different segments of the community.”
The Terry K. Bell Neonatal Intensive Care Unit takes care of around 300 premature or ill babies each year. It was first founded six years ago with money from the Trust and other charitable partners.
“I think this provides a great service to Southwest Oklahoma. It saves so many families from having to spend time away in Oklahoma City or even Dallas,” said Paula Griffith, director of Women and Children’s Services at CCMH.
Many of the children who come into the NICU have respiratory issues, according to Griffith. The children who are born at 32 weeks don’t know how to feed or coordinate their breathing, which can cause many issues, she said.
“These donations mean that we are able to have the equipment and the facilities we need to take care of those babies with the special needs from being born too early. If we didn’t have that, there is no way we could take care of them,” Griffith said. “The Trust is so greatly appreciated. A lot of times our families don’t necessarily know that, but hopefully with this we can shed a little light on it.”
Dr. Richard Boatsman is the chairman of the CCMH Foundation, which has worked closely with the Terry K. Bell Charitable Trust to raise funds for the hospital. Boatsman knew Bell well, having been his neighbor and friend for many years. He was in attendance Thursday when the NICU was officially renamed.
“They’ve spent their money very well in this community,” Boatsman said, “Terry would be proud.”
Mike Mayhall, one of three Trustees with the Trust alongside Janice Bell and Richard Allen, agrees.
“Our mantra around here is ‘what would Terry do,’” Mayhall said. “I’m sure that Terry is looking down on us right now saying ‘way to go.’”
Though there is one area that Mayhall said he suspects Bell wouldn’t be too pleased with.
“He never would have wanted recognition. He’d give the money, but you’d never see his name.”