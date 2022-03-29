A county industrial development group voted Monday to waive $1.68 million of a $3 million loan made to the developer of the convention center adjacent to Hilton Garden Inn.
The resolution set by the agreement also specifies the developer will pay $740,000 as part of the debt settlement.
The proposal between the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) and Lawton Lodging Lenders LLC comes after CCIDA members acknowledged the developer is in default of a loan made to the entity a decade ago to help fund a convention center attached to the Hilton Garden Inn. Developer Sam Kumar already had planned to build the hotel as part of the Northwest 2nd Street retail development project, and CCIDA member Fred Fitch said it was at the insistence of Lawton city leaders that the convention center was added.
Monday’s action — approved on a 6-1 vote — was outlined by CCIDA members when they met Thursday. That session was continued until Monday because officials wanted as many members of the nine-member board present to vote as possible. Seven were present Monday; five were there Thursday, including the lone “no” voter, Karol Haney.
CCIDA Chairman Paul Ellwanger said Monday what Fitch (finance committee chair) said last week: the loan made to Lawton Lodging was one of a kind. CCIDA typically makes forgivable loans; instead of the loan being repaid, the recipient receives either job credits or capital investment credits, with a percentage of the loan forgiven each year as the recipient meets the terms specified in the agreement. The loan to Lawton Lodging was repayable, but held a clause specifying yearly interest payments would be canceled if the hotel/convention center had two “stressed years” in a row. Fitch said that happened to Hilton Garden Inn: soon after opening, when Fort Sill opened a hotel on post with rates significantly less than what in-town hotels charged; then, when the COVID-19 pandemic dried up the stream of customers needing hotel rooms.
Fitch said as a result of those two factors, Lawton Lodging made only two years of interest payments and as of March 2021, their loan was considered to be in default.
Fitch said Kumar tried to sell the hotel more than a year ago, but wasn’t able to get the $13 million asking price. Instead, offers were in the $9.5 million to $10 million range, in part because owners are facing significant upgrades within two years totaling $2.5 million to $3 million. Those upgrades are necessary if the hotel is to keep the Hilton Garden Inn brand name, Fitch said.
CCIDA officials said they could keep the loan in place, but should something happen and the hotel close, there are others who will be paid before CCIDA’s debt is considered.
“We’re not going to get any money,” Fitch said, adding this proposal gives CCIDA $740,000: a $500,000 personal guarantee from Kumar when the new agreement is in place, then $20,000 a month payments for 12 months.
That comes on top of about $500,000 CCIDA already has receive from the $3 million loan, and $1.5 million that Lawton Economic Development Authority repaid from its $1.5 million loan, Ellwanger said.
Fitch said the $1.68 million that CCIDA is waiving represents about one-third of the cost of the convention center, which he calls a “tremendous asset” for the community and one Lawton doesn’t want to lose.
“This is something we need to do,” he said.
CCIDA attorney Mike Mayhall said that under his calculations, Lawton Lodging’s loan would be considered paid if its loan agreement had been tied to job credits. Fitch said Hilton Garden Inn has maintained its 60-plus workforce since it opened, even during the height of the pandemic, meaning a payroll estimated at $1.1 million has been in place. Mayhall said the job credit was initially what CCIDA wanted, but Kumar wanted a loan repaid with money.
Haney continued to oppose the action, a stance she stated Thursday when she said CCIDA is essentially giving the developer $2 million.
“This is taxpayer money,” she said Monday. “I think they need to pay the loan.”
CCIDA member George Moses said CCIDA needed to accept the offer and move forward.
“I believe this is the best deal we’re going to get and we should accept it,” he said, adding that with the national economy facing what could be significant problems, CCIDA needed to get rid of the debt.