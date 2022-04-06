Members of the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority have formally signed documentation waiving part of the debt associated with downtown Lawton’s convention center.
At their quarterly meeting Tuesday, CCIDA members signed off on an amended resolution that is waiving a $1.68 million debt owed to the economic development entity by Lawton Lodging Lenders, which built the convention center adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn on Northwest 2nd Street. Members actually made the decision last month, in exchange for a $500,000 guaranteed payment upon signing the new agreement then $20,000 a month for 12 months. The total payment from the original $3 million debt would be $740,000, with $1.68 million waived, under the terms of the resolution, said Fred Fitch, the CCIDA member who led negotiations with Lawton Lodging Lenders.
Scott Hatch, the auditor that CCIDA hires each year to audit the previous fiscal year, said the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 audit was adjusted to reflect that part of the debt has been waived; actions taken in the existing fiscal year would provide some payment.
CCIDA actually made two loans to fund construction of the convention center as part of the hotel complex: $1.5 million to the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and $3 million to Lawton Lodging Lenders. It is that second loan that was the subject of weeks of discussion before CCIDA initially voted last week to accept an offer from majority owner Sam Kumar: $500,000 paid as soon as the documents are signed, then $20,000 a month for 12 months.
According to financial documents on the original $4.5 million debt, CCIDA was paid the $1.5 million loan to LEDA and $580,000 in interest payments. Hatch, presenting the audit to the board on Tuesday, said the audit was adjusted to reflect the repayments made, then the board “wrote the rest off as a bad debt.”
Fitch said new documentation reflects the fact that the $500,000 upfront payment is guaranteed personally by Kumar, who owns 80 percent of Lawton Lodging Lenders. Coupled with the $240,000 to be paid over 12 months, this replaces a provision that had required the entity to keep 60-65 employees and a payroll estimated between $1.1 million and $1.2 million.
The resolution specifies what Fitch said in March: under the existing terms of the promissory note, CCIDA is “unlikely to recover further payments because repayment obligations are limited to net cash flow, calculated after all current and accumulated operating costs (including loans to cover losses) and debt service have been paid....”
Fitch said that means others would collect their debts before CCIDA, meaning CCIDA had little hope of collecting on its debt should the hotel close. The original agreement with Lawton Lodging Lenders specified that entity could suspend interest payments if it had two consecutive “stressed years,” something Fitch said happened as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and, before that, actions by Fort Sill to open a on-post hotel that offered rooms at significantly less cost than Lawton rooms.
Fitch said the resolution includes a new provision: If Kumar sells the hotel within eight years of the current settlement date and secures more than the amount needed to cover all outstanding debts, CCIDA would receive up to $1.68 million.
Fitch has argued that keeping the Hilton Garden Inn and its convention center benefits Lawton.
“This is something we need to do,” he said about retaining what he calls a “tremendous asset.”
Fitch said March occupancy figures prove the 162-room hotel has recovered from the pandemic. The hotel had an average occupancy rate of 93.6 percent for the week of March 20-26, and he said a 90 percent occupancy rate “is not uncommon,” a rate that can be multiplied by an average cost of $114 per room per night. By contrast, other hotels in Lawton — which have about half as many rooms — average occupancy rates of 60 percent, Fitch said.