The entity operating Lawton's Hilton Garden Inn could have almost $1.7 million of a loan waived under a recommendation being considered by the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.
But the Lawton Lodging Lenders Inc. still would pay $740,000 toward its remaining debt, under the same recommendation.
Members of the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) met Thursday to consider the request, ultimately deciding to continue the meeting until Monday so a majority of the nine-member board could be present to vote on the proposal presented by member Fred Fitch. Fitch has been spearheading negotiations with Lawton Lodging for months.
Lawton Lodging Lenders had secured $4.5 million in loans from CCIDA to fund construction of the convention center adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn on Northwest 2nd Street: a $1.5 million loan made to Lawton Economic Development Authority and $3 million to the contractor/owner Sam Kumar. Fitch said CCIDA's loans were specifically for the convention center, fulfilling a long-held dream by local officials of a quality facility that could hold large-scale events in a site that adjoins a 162-room hotel.
"It's something we waited for a long time," Fitch said, of a convention center that is part of a larger economic development project that cleared blighted properties along Northwest 2nd Street.
Fitch said the Hilton Garden Inn was hit with two problems that affected its bottom line. Shortly after the hotel opened, Fort Sill opened a hotel on post that charged $55 per night, significantly less than what hotels in Lawton were charging (he said those Fort Sill rooms now are about $95 per night, making them more competitive with Lawton).
"That crippled the hotel industry for a time," Fitch said, adding a second major blow came from the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down travel and slashed hotel occupancy rates, a situation from which the industry is slowly recovering.
Fitch said until Lawton Lodging made its request, CCIDA loans had been forgivable debts that economic powerhouses such as Goodyear, Republic Paperboard and Bar S secured to pay for expansion or upgrade projects, then repaid via credits they earned by creating jobs. Lawton Lodging Lenders' debt was different: it was a repayable loan.
That loan had a clause that canceled guaranteed payments in the event of "two stressed years in a row," which the hotel experienced, Fitch said, explaining the owner exercised that option. So, there no longer is a guarantee clause; in the meantime, the hotel and its adjoining convention center also struggled to remain viable. Fitch said compounding the problem is the fact the hotel is about two years away from a requirement from Hilton Garden Inn to make significant upgrades, a cost estimated at $2.5 million to $3 million.
Owner Sam Kumar is exploring his options, including the idea of selling the hotel, Fitch said, adding that may not be a good option because the value of the hotel is less than what is needed to cover debts, and there is a line of people who would be paid before CCIDA could recover its money.
That's why Fitch and other CCIDA members lean toward the option of accepting Kumar's promise of $500,000 as soon as the documentation is signed, then $20,000 a month for 12 months, ultimately giving CCIDA a total of $740,000. That also means waiving the $1.68 million that remains of the debt, he said.
Fitch said while it isn't his favorite option, it is the best way for Lawton to retain a quality convention center that is again attracting large-scale events while ensuring CCIDA will receive some money and the city will keep a venue large enough for 650-700 people events.
CCIDA member Karol Haney disagreed with the assessment, saying bluntly she wasn't in favor of waiving the debt and wouldn't vote for it because it involves taxpayer money. Haney said while CCIDA will receive $500,000 upfront, the remaining $240,000 will be paid back $20,000 a month for a year and "their history of making payments is not great."
"We're basically giving them $2 million," Haney said, asking why CCIDA couldn't tie the debt to job credits as it has done with others (credit given toward a debt by guaranteeing a certain number of jobs over a certain period of time).
CCIDA attorney Mike Mayhall said accepting the $740,000 offer means CCIDA is guaranteed money. Tying the debt to job credits comes without a guarantee, meaning there is no guarantee CCIDA would receive any money. CCIDA member George Moses said while the hotel on Fort Sill is one factor, the COVID-19 pandemic "ripped the guts out of the business community," adding businesses are still trying to recover. Moses said in his opinion, CCIDA should accept the offer.
"We need to eat this loss and move on," he said. "I'm in favor of getting what we can get today."
Fitch said while hotels and motels are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, they aren't what they were pre-pandemic. Hilton Garden Inn is showing signs of strength, he said, explaining while most Lawton hotels have an occupancy rate of 70-75 percent, Hilton's is more than 80 percent. And, Hilton Garden Inn has many more rooms than the average Lawton hotel, meaning it has more rooms filled with paying customers.