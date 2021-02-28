Comanche County voters will have the opportunity Tuesday to vote on a county sales tax renewal that may have a severe impact on one county office’s budget.
Comanche County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) is facing a massive budget cut of about 69 percent according to numbers in County Resolution 09-08-20 — A resolution extending a county sales tax of 3/8 of one percent established in the late 1990s. This cut equates to a drop from about $38,400 a month in funding to $12,000 per month.
This is the first time the extension has been put to vote since it was last approved by voters in 2014.
This loss of funding will prevent the CCIDA from assisting the county in many projects designed to bring job growth and economic opportunity to the county, said Paul Ellwanger, chairman of CCIDA.
“The CCIDA is here to provide funding for projects that help create job growth in the county,” Ellwanger said. “That’s going to be hard to do when funding is cut this drastically.”
The tax has remained at a steady 3/8 of 1 percent since its implementation, said Comanche County District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill. While the county has seen growth over the years, the tax hasn’t been able to keep pace with the growth at the county jail. Cargill said that an increase to the tax should have been initiated earlier or even now; however, commissioners don’t feel that’s an option for fear of losing the tax altogether.
“This is where the problem lies: the funding hasn’t kept up with the growth of the cost to operate the jail,” Cargill said. “The bottom line is to ask for an addition to the tax, but our fear is losing what we have and that would be catastrophic to each entity who receive the tax dollars and would change the way they operate.”
When originally levied, the tax was used to pay off a bond issued for the jail, Cargill said. That was back in the late 1990s. Once the bond was paid off, commissioners and voters kept the tax going to fund jail operations and other county endeavors. At the time, said Cargill, the jail averaged about 140 inmates per day. Over time that number has since increased to well over 300 inmates per day. In essence, the population is rising and it’s a factor the county can’t control, officials said. Along with an ever- expanding population, the cost of housing each inmate has increased while the means of funding the jail has not.
“If we didn’t have that money for the jail, we couldn’t support it,” said Cargill. “We’d have to change the whole way we support the jail. We feel this (the sales tax) is the most feasible way to do it. If we weren’t able to fund it through these taxes then what would happen is we’d have to assess ad valorem value to the properties within Comanche County.”
Rather than increase the tax, commissioners are opting to reorganize its distribution — taking a large chunk from the CCIDA and dividing it among other entities while the jail’s distribution remains the same.
“We know we should’ve raised this tax a long time ago, but we refuse to burden the taxpayers even more,” Cargill said. “We’re basically robbing Peter to pay Paul when we take away from the CCIDA but without a tax increase, that’s our only option.”
The greatest portion of the tax, at 80 percent, is used to fund the Comanche County Jail. These funds pay 61 jailers and staff salaries; meals and medical care for inmates; utilities and other costs associated with housing detainees, said Cargill.
The remaining 20 percent is divided up among other entities including rural fire departments — 5.2 percent, up from 3.2 percent; county fairgrounds — 5.4 percent, up from 3.4 percent; Comanche County Industrial Development Authority — 3 percent, down from 9.6 percent; Sheriff’s Department — 3 percent up from 1.8 percent. The Comanche County Capital Improvement Contingency fund receives the remaining 3.4 percent, an increase from 2 percent.
If the measure doesn’t get past voters, Cargill said the current tax will expire at the end of December. Along with the loss of the tax would be the loss of funding for all entities including the jail, rural fire departments, and the CCIDA. This, said Cargill, would mean jobs lost including at the county courthouse and county fairgrounds.
“I’m in favor of all of those entities,” said Ellwanger. “All of these are wonderful efforts and we need to continue to fund them. But without economic development, we can’t continue to grow. Economic development is the driving force for growth in this county and any other community.”
The CCIDA mission is about job creation in Comanche County, Ellwanger said. Secondary to that mission is quality of life projects like medical clinics in Cache and Medicine Park, he said. The new Lawton Farmers Market and a rural fire department addition in Medicine Park also were funded by the CCIDA.
“These projects, like the DaVinci robot at Comanche Memorial or the Silver Line Plastic and Goodyear expansions, wouldn’t have been possible without this funding,” said Ellwanger. “This funding has helped the Great Plains Technology Center, the Lawton Farmers Market and put medical clinics where there weren’t any.”
If the resolution fails to pass Tuesday Cargill said commissioners have time to revamp the proposal and try again before it terminates at the end of December. While Cargill says he understands the dilemma this puts on CCIDA, he said it boils down to jobs now versus possible jobs in the future. The county also would lose about $25,000 per month in state funds from a special use tax that runs in conjunction with the sales tax. To receive those special use funds, counties must have a county sales tax.
“At the end of the day, I have to support the county,” Cargill said. “If we have to pull from CCIDA, then so be it. Let’s work on it, though. We will look for other means to support economic development.”