The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed Wednesday that the Comanche County Detention Center (CCDC) has had at least 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past two months.
Brandie Combs, Region 5 Regional Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said the cases include both inmates and employees. She said that, while 30 cases have been confirmed, “it may change as results continue to come in.”
“We have worked with the administration and county commissioners from the beginning on appropriate steps to take to mitigate the spread,” she said. “They have been receptive and very responsive to our requests and suggestions.”
Detention Center Administrator Bill Hobbs said the cases represent numbers over the course of the past two months. Currently, five corrections officers and 18 prisoners have the virus, he said. None of the cases are chronic or symptomatic. Inmates who are positive are being held in quarantine.
“They’re positive but they don’t really have symptoms,” he said. “A lot of them had high fevers, that prompted the testing. You could have this corona stuff and not even have symptoms.”
Hobbs said that if there are any inmates who have severe enough symptoms, they will be sent to the hospital.
“We want to get them medical attention as much as they can get,” he said.
Gloves and surgical masks were issued last Friday to all 334 inmates, along with the 62 members of the staff, and, Hobbs said they will be doled out again this Friday. That said, not all inmates are following guidelines.
“Some wear them and some don’t,” he said.
Sanitizing and antibacterial soap has been issued to each inmate and sanitization efforts throughout the jail have been upped, Hobbs said. But social distancing is pretty tough in a jail setting.
“We don’t have the luxury … to practice social distancing,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can and following the health department’s guidelines and advice.”
Combs said the health department is readying to take a proactive approach with the detention center.
“We (health department) are currently planning to go in and test all inmates and employees to gain a better understanding of the breadth of the problem so that we can develop an appropriate plan moving forward,” she said.
Hobbs praised the Department of Health’s role in helping with getting on top of the virus before it goes over the top.
“Brandie and her crew over at the health department are good people and are taking pretty good care of us,” he said. “We’re learning as we go along, we haven’t done it before, that’s why we’re following the guidelines of the health department.”