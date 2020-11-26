DUNCAN — Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, staffing shortages and lack of a city-wide mask mandate, DHS Health officials say they are “in a desperate situation.” Officials said they expect the situation to worsen after the Thanksgiving holiday.
“There’s no cavalry coming. We’re certain it’s just us. We’re doing the best we can to free up the right (people) to provide the right care,” said Kristen Webb, chief nursing officer at DRH Health when talking about staffing issues at DRH.
Hospital administration held a virtual emergency meeting Tuesday night to discuss COVID-Plans. Staff Dr. Preston Waters said the staff discussed limiting elective surgeries and limiting those who are at high risk after surgeries.
“We’re getting to be in a desperate situation,” Waters said. “Our hospital is nearing a breaking point and admissions are expected to rise for at least the next two weeks as hospital admissions lag behind new cases. If people just have Thanksgiving as normal, the cases will rise over the next couple weeks and we will be seriously desperate at the hospital and across the state.”
Webb said the hospital has a 28-bed unit designated specifically for COVID-19 care, and currently 27 of those beds are occupied. However, the hospital only has one spot available in the eight-bed intensive care unit. Webb said the hospital is still admitting patients and has recently made space by releasing some non-COVID-19 related patients from the hospital’s med surge area. The concern for hospital administrators, said Webb, is a lack of nursing staff.
“Our volume of non-COVID patients is down slightly from what it has been the last few weeks but that will not sustain too much longer,” Webb said. “Our nursing staff has been our most concerning resource.”
Webb said 34 team members, including nursing, non-nursing, doctors and support staff, are out with COVID-19. This has forced leadership to pull nursing staff from other areas within the hospital to work in the COVID unit. Nurse Practitioners, who ordinarily work as mid-level practitioners, similar to doctors, are volunteering to work shifts designated for registered nurses or lower.
Webb said administrators have attempted to bring in contract nurses from other agencies, but have not had any success. She said she has contacted individuals in the Duncan area who have held or currently hold a license, with many of those coming back to “pick up a shift here and there.”
“We have attempted to get contract nurses from agencies to come in, but we have not had any success enticing them,” Webb said. “They tend to go to very high paid jobs in the areas that are on fire and it’s hard to compete in those arenas.”
Coming out of the Thanksgiving break, Webb said hospital staff are expecting to see another spike in COVID-19 cases. She said without a mandate and with many people unwilling to stay home, the situation is unavoidable and will further exasperate a staff already stretched thin. Webb said this spike, leading into Christmas and New Year, could force more people to stay at home and miss the holiday.
“We believe strongly that our citizens should wear masks,” Webb said. “It would help reduce the spread and avoid some of this undo contagious and hospitalization need. We have asked our city for a mask mandate but by and large a law is not going to make people put it on.”
Webb said hospital administration wants the economy, businesses and schools to stay open, but without a mask mandate this may prove impossible in the future. Hospital staff have approached city council at least twice expressing the need for a mask mandate; however, Duncan City Council has not yet taken the matter into consideration.
Duncan Mayor Ritchie Dennington issued a proclamation Nov. 11 declaring November “Stop the Spread” month. The proclamation urges all citizens to take “reasonable and prudent steps” to help slow the spread of the virus by wearing a mask while in buildings and washing hands frequently, but does not mandate masks.
“I myself am in favor of a mask mandate, especially with our cases surging. However, I am only one member of the Duncan City Council,” Councilmember Jennifer Smith said. “I stand behind and fully support the medical community and the sacrifices they have made and are making. My heart goes out to all those fighting on the front lines and my prayers are with them always.”
“There’s a lot of reluctance from some of our council members,” said Webb. “There’s a division. People don’t want to be told what to do and there’s a group of individuals who are resistant to having a mask mandate. We’ve asked the council to put a mask mandate on the agenda they have not yet, put it on the agenda. They met (Tuesday) night and we asked again so hopefully in the next couple of weeks we’ll see some movement on that.”
Attempts to contact Mayor Dennington, other council members and the city manager on Wednesday were unsuccessful due to the Thanksgiving holiday.