A man and woman are in jail after being accused of being caught in the middle of a drug deal with with almost 400 fentanyl pills.

Tshante Gonzalez, a.k.a. Tshante Goingsnake, 40, and Jonathan Andrew Garvin, 26, both of Lawton, made initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court where they each received a felony count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Garvin also received an additional felony charge of escape from felony arrest or detention.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.