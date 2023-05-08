A man and woman are in jail after being accused of being caught in the middle of a drug deal with with almost 400 fentanyl pills.
Tshante Gonzalez, a.k.a. Tshante Goingsnake, 40, and Jonathan Andrew Garvin, 26, both of Lawton, made initial appearances Thursday in Comanche County District Court where they each received a felony count of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. Garvin also received an additional felony charge of escape from felony arrest or detention.
Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit were conducting a May 1 search warrant execution at an apartment in the 1400 block of Southwest B when it all went down, according to investigators. With a knock at the door, detectives reported hearing multiple people inside, but no one would come to the door, the probable cause affidavit states.
Detective Christopher Admason stated the door was forced open and he saw Garvin throw a clear baggie containing a large number of pills onto the kitchen floor. He and Gonzalez, as well as six other people were detained and put into police units.
During the search of Garvin’s fanny pack, multiple clear baggies were recovered, and the baggie of pills contained 260 of the synthetic opioid pills, the affidavit states. Gonzalez’s purse yielded a total of 127½ pills, the affidavit states.
Although secured in the back seat of a patrol unit, Garvin was seen running from the vehicle a short time later, Adamson stated. Police gave chase and after a short foot pursuit he was taken back into custody, according to the affidavit.
Both, Gonzalez and Garvin, are being held on $50,000 bonds with the condition they wear a GPS monitor. They both return to court at 3 p.m. July 24 for preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.
