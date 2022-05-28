ANADARKO — Cattle in the roadway is blamed for a Thursday night wreck in Caddo County.
Janine Lonewolf, 68, of Edmond, was taken to Physician’s Hospital in Anadarko and transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in good condition with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Lonewolf was riding in a Honda HRV driven by Dana R. Lugo-Vargas traveling westbound on Oklahoma 9 shortly after 10:15 p.m. when the vehicle struck a cattle herd about 4 miles west of Anadarko, Trooper Zachary Wallis reported.
Lugo-Vargas, 50, of Anadarko, and another passenger, John M. Jones, 39, of Anadarko, were not injured. All three people were wearing seat belts, Wallis reported.
The roadway was closed for an hour following the wreck.
Wallis reported the driver took no improper action and the wreck was caused by the cattle in the roadway.