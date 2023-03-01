The Comanche Nation Elders Council will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.

Speakers will be Gloria Pocowatchit and Randlayn Holder, both health technicians at Anadarko Indian Health Services Diabetes Program, will lead the council in chair exercises; and representatives from U.S. Cellular will explain its affordable connectivity program.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

