The Comanche Nation Elders Council will have its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Monday at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
Speakers will be Gloria Pocowatchit and Randlayn Holder, both health technicians at Anadarko Indian Health Services Diabetes Program, will lead the council in chair exercises; and representatives from U.S. Cellular will explain its affordable connectivity program.
A day trip has been planned for March 23 for a lunch with the Ponca Nation Elders Council.
On Feb. 6, the Comanche Nation Elders Council voted for secretary and chairperson following a vote to amend the bylaws by separating the treasurer and secretary positions.
Gwen Brinkman was elected to secretary and Phyllis Narcomey was elected to serve as chairwoman through November 2024.
Elders Council meetings are on the first Monday of each month. However, if a scheduling conflict occurs, the secretary will post changes on the Comanche Nation’s Facebook page and through the Comanche Nation’s mass text program.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.