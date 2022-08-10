ANADARKO — A Caddo County woman is in jail after she was found screaming in the roadway while holding a dog in one hand and a cat in the other.
Anadarko Police Officer Taylor Martin stated a call around 11:20 p.m. Sunday sent him to the 200 block of West Central regarding a woman screaming in the roadway, along with some dogs barking. Ursula Yasmine Yarnell Casey was seen walking in the roadway screaming.
Casey, 36, of Anadarko, told the officer she was screaming because she was trying to get her dogs. She then walked into the middle of the roadway and refused to leave when ordered, the probable cause affidavit states. Martin stated she had a dog in one hand and a cat in the other and refused to put them down.
“I observed Casey to be talking about things that were not happening and being paranoid that people were after her,” Martin stated. “I also observed Casey to be sweating profusely and to have dilated pupils.”
The animals were finally put down and Casey was taken into custody. En route to a patrol unit, Casey fell to the ground screaming and when Martin helped her up, she tried to run away, the affidavit states. The officer put her against the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle but she continued to resist.
Casey got Martin’s hand caught between her hand restraints before falling to the ground. Sometime during the struggle, Casey pulled a kitchen knife from her clothing but officers were able to get it from her and get her under control, according to the affidavit. The woman’s dogs attacked the officers, Martin stated.
Once Casey was secured, Martin noticed scratch marks down the driver’s side of the patrol vehicle as well as its side mirror, the affidavit states.
Casey was arrested for felony charges of assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, loiter/injure/molest a motor vehicle, resisting police and public intoxication, records indicate.
