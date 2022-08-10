ANADARKO — A Caddo County woman is in jail after she was found screaming in the roadway while holding a dog in one hand and a cat in the other.

Anadarko Police Officer Taylor Martin stated a call around 11:20 p.m. Sunday sent him to the 200 block of West Central regarding a woman screaming in the roadway, along with some dogs barking. Ursula Yasmine Yarnell Casey was seen walking in the roadway screaming.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

