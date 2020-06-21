Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton is extending its hours of operation and is open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. seven days a week.
“Our guests have been excited about our re-opening and have asked repeatedly for us to extend our hours,” said Lynn Ray, general manager. “We are grateful for their support and are happy to accommodate their requests.”
Apache Casino Hotel ensures that all guests have health screenings before gaining admittance to the property and also requires all guests and team members to wear masks. The casino has adopted a No Smoking Indoors Policy for the entire property.