The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will launch its PlatePay system on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike north of Lawton Tuesday, but only on part of the system.
The new system means that toll plazas at Chickasha and Newcastle no longer will accept cash beginning Tuesday; conversion of the rest of the H.E. Bailey access points will occur in coming weeks.
The upgrade for H.E. Bailey — which stretches from just south of Oklahoma City to Walters — is the third Oklahoma turnpike to be converted to a cashless system. Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is implementing the upgrades for safety reasons and for practicality: the aging parts of the system which accept cash are so old, parts are almost impossible to obtain. And, turnpike officials have cited numerous incidents of traffic accidents at toll plazas, including one earlier this month at Newcastle.
OTA Public Information Officer James Poling said OTA has confirmed the toll plazas at Chickasha and Newcastle will remove their cash systems by Tuesday, leaving drivers two options to pay their tolls: PikePass or PlatePay. PlatePay is a new system that will take a picture of the vehicle’s license plate, then send an invoice to the owner of that plate.
Poling said while the plazas will be converted, turnpike off-ramps at Elgin, Chickasha (U.S. 62 and U.S. 277) and the Norman Spur will not be converted to the cashless system until the second week of July. In addition, because of work needed to move the Walters toll plaza from under the bridge, that plaza will not be converted until the end of July, under recent estimates, Poling said.
Announcement of the conversion for the turnpike closest to Lawton came last week after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority board approved the new rates for the PlatePay system. The net result: it will cost $3.20 more for Lawton drivers to use the PlatePay rate to drive to Oklahoma City rather than paying cash. PikePass rates will remain the same, and OTA administrators have said they expect more people to begin using PikePasses because that system is significantly cheaper.
Poling said last week that work at the toll plazas won’t end with conversion to the cashless system. Once that conversion is done, OTA crews will go back and remove the toll booth structures, work that will mean lane closures at the Newcastle plaza because they are located in the middle of the interstate.
Turnpike authority members also warned drivers that only three turnpikes (Kilpatrick in Oklahoma City, Kickapoo south of Oklahoma City and H.E. Bailey, on Tuesday) have been converted to the cashless system. Those without PikePasses still must stop to pay in cash on other turnpikes in the state. Under state law, it is illegal to fail to pay a toll, and recent legislation specifies that those who don’t pay their PlatePay invoices will have their license plates flagged and will not be able to renew them.