NAME: Cartessa Ecko Smith
OCCUPATION: Licensed professional counselor; combat decorated Army veteran.
FAMILY: Three children: Ezra and twins Isreal and Nassir.
1. What are the most pressing needs in your ward? What are some solutions that you would pose to address them?
One of the most concerning issues currently for Ward 3 is the irresponsible dispersal of funds collected from tax imposed on our middle class. Budgeting for projects that benefit our vulnerable populations and strengthen our infrastructure is an incredible initiative that I am more than ready to get behind. Unfortunately, because of our current economic situation not only in Ward 3 but throughout our wonderful city, we need to take initiative to reallocate our tax dollars to higher priority needs. Our hard working, middle class has carried the burden of increasing budget spending for the last three years. It’s more than time to be concerned with inflation and its impact on our citizens.
2. The City of Lawton has about $9 million in funding from this year’s designation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. What should the City of Lawton spend that money on, and why?
We have all been greatly impacted by COVID-19. I recently lost my mother to complications presented by this crippling pandemic. We have to utilize the funding that’s intended to help sustain us to create a higher level of health care, easier access to childcare for our essential workers and families needing to get back to work. There should be funding set aside to ensure that families don’t have to go without food, or water, or a shelter over their head.
3. What should city priorities be, in terms of making repairs or replacing residential roads and arterials throughout the community?
Priorities for road placement should be set on a closed budget that should be honored. Infrastructure is an ongoing event in any growing city. Being able to budget to allow the city to grow at a paced timeline will take the pressure of the middle class to carry the bill.
