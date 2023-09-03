Occupation: Retired. Worked for 10 years at lighting company, KIM LIGHTING; security guard in Los Angeles; CNA nurse and activity director at Clairmont Manor in California.
1. City leaders and staff have been discussing new funding options to address city streets and bridges. What should the priorities be and what information should be used to make those decisions?
Repairing a road should depend on the year or last year it was repaired. The roads are rough on the cars that go through them and although they may not be totally overhauled, some repairs would make a great difference in the community overview.
2. Westwin Elements has a new local incentive package agreement with the City of Lawton and economic development entities, with some details still being discussed. What should the city’s role in this project be and what kind of oversight should the city be providing?
It would be most effective to have another plant. Westwin would propose more jobs for the public, bring up the value of our community and also bring in financial revenues while helping other cities overall.
3. What are your priorities for your City Council ward? How would you make them happen?
As City Council priorities, my city comes first, depending on the needs and concerns of the public. What can be done and how to get it done: I suppose there is a budget limit, and what contractors and services are available to get that done. Whatever it needs to be done.