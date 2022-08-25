ANADARKO — An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) inquiry led to allegations a Carnegie woman was carrying on a sexual relationship with a teen girl placed in her custody.
An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Jennifer Jean Miller, 40, for six felony counts of use of technology to instigate sexual conduct with a minor, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
OSBI Special Agent Joe Kimmons stated the Caddo County District Attorney’s Office asked for investigative assistance on May 2 for a child sex abuse case. It stems from the temporary placement in May 2021 of a 15-year-old girl into Miller’s custody, the warrant affidavit states. The girl was returned to her mother in Texas in October 2021.
In April, the mother discovered emails and journal entries that made her aware the girl and Miller were in a sexual relationship while in Carnegie, the affidavit states. They were continuing to communicate via Instagram and Miller was planning to bring the girl a cellphone, Kimmons stated.
The mother found the cellphone following the visit and the girl admitted the relationship, according to the affidavit. The mother called her local police and provided investigators with two cellphones and several diaries belonging to her daughter.
The photos showed Miller and the girl both nude at different times.
Caddo County jail records indicate Miller was taken into custody Wednesday.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.