ANADARKO — An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) inquiry led to allegations a Carnegie woman was carrying on a sexual relationship with a teen girl placed in her custody.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Jennifer Jean Miller, 40, for six felony counts of use of technology to instigate sexual conduct with a minor, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

