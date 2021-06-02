Carnegie wind farm will receive life-expanding upgrades

CARNEGIE — EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA) has initiated its first North America repowering construction proceedings at the Blue Canyon II Wind Farm in Oklahoma.
Repowering, said Development Project Manager Christopher Morris, means the company will replace the generators and blades of each turbine.
“This represents a critical step toward extending the longevity and efficiency of EDP Renewables’ projects in its growing North American footprint,” Morris said. “The repowering of Blue Canyon II, which is located in Caddo and Kiowa counties and is part of a four-phase project, ensures significant economic benefits and affordable energy will continue with the project.”
EDPR NA anticipates the repowering operation will create an annual increase of more than 30 percent in power production and will extend the project’s life an additional 20 to 30 years beyond the 15-plus years it has already been in operation, Morris said.
Extending the project’s lifespan, power generation, and overall efficiency will continue to yield economic benefits to Southwestern Oklahoma. Some of those benefits include continued rent payment to landowners and tax payments to state and local governments, Morris said.
The repowering of the turbines is slated to start in June and will last throughout the summer, Morris said. Seventy-three of Blue Canyon II’s 84 turbines will be repowered, replacing the nacelles, blades, and the top tower section of each turbine. The turbines will be upgraded from V80 1.8 megawatt (MW) machines to V110 2 MW machines, increasing the nameplate generating capacity of the wind farm from 151.2 MW to 164 MW. Repowering is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021.
In total, the four-phase Blue Canyon Wind Farm powers the equivalent of more than 94,000 average Oklahoma homes with electricity each year. It has paid approximately $17.6 million to local governments and $25.3 million to landowners through 2019.
Blue Canyon also employed more than 550 people during construction and created 64 permanent jobs, focused on operating and maintaining the wind farm. More than $45 million has been spent within 50 miles of the project, and additional spending will come as a result of Blue Canyon II’s increased lifecycle. Altogether, EDPR NA operates six wind farms in Oklahoma, which totals more than 620 MW of renewable energy cap.