WHAT: Carnegie Victory Club 80th Annual Veterans Day Celebration. Public welcome. All princesses and organizations invited. No drugs, alcohol or weapons. Not responsible for accidents, injuries, lost or stolen property.
WHERE: Red Buffalo Hall, Kiowa Tribal Complex, Carnegie.
PROGRAM: 7 a.m., raising of John Tofpi’s flag followed by breakfast; 11 a.m., recognition of the 11th Hour with “Taps,” 21 gun salute, memorial and Empty Saddle Song; noon, lunch provided by the family of Junior Princess A’maya Nuckols; 1 p.m. scalp, victory shuffle, charge and war journey songs; 2 p.m., gourd dance; 5 p.m., lowering of John Tofpi’s flag with supper to follow; 7 p.m., war journey songs and gourd dance.
HEAD STAFF: Martha Perez, David Geimausaddle and Coy McLemore, masters of ceremonies; Aaron Jones, singer; Amanda Hainta Hill, lady dancer; Riley Suamty Flurry, girl dancer; Brady “B.J.” Tapedo, man dancer; Kaden Levias, boy dancer; Edgar “Arnie” Nuckols and Michael Watkins, security; Chris “CeCe” Whitewolf and Randy Whitewolf, arena directors; Kiowa Tribal Chairman Lawrence Spottedbird, 2022-2024 Kiowa Tribal Princess Kyla Tsoodle, Carnegie Victory Club 2017-2023 Princess Ebony Hayden, 2021-2023 Junior Princess E’maya Nuckols, all Kiowa Tribal District Legislators, special honored guests; Private John Tofpi, 45th Infantry Division, Army National Guard, and Sgt. Nelia Kay Holder, Army, honored veterans; Kiowa War Mothers Chapter 18, Oklahoma City Powwow Club and Kiowa Tiah-Pia Society, co-hosts.
VENDORS: Welcome for $20 raffle item, must provide own table and chair (no cooking food).
INFORMATION: Chevy Tofpi, 580-654-4949; or Ramona Goombi, 580-956-916.
Formatted by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.