FORT COBB — A Wednesday night wreck in northern Comanche County that killed two Carnegie teens is under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened shortly before 7:10 p.m. Wednesday about 3½ miles east of Fort Cobb, according to Trooper Ryan Hayes.
The teen boys, 15 and 13 years old, died at the scene, Hayes reported. Neither boy was wearing a seatbelt.
The boys were riding in a Toyota Highlander driven by Joshua D. Kestler, 33, of Carnegie. He and his front seat passenger, Erica J. Mayfield, 26, of Carnegie, were flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where they were treated and released for head injuries, the report states. They were wearing seatbelts, according to Hayes.
Kestler’s condition at the time of the wreck as well as collision’s cause are under investigation, the report states.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.