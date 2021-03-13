A Carnegie teen is in critical condition and the driver in serious condition following a wreck with a power line pole Thursday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the unidentified 16-year-old boy was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
The boy was riding in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy Bailey traveling northbound on Northwest 4-Mile Road shortly before 2 p.m. According to Trooper Tyrone Dixon’s report, the truck went off the asphalt roadway to the left for about 145 feet before striking an embankment. The truck kept going, traveling over McIntosh Road and striking a concrete barrier and power line pole two miles northeast of Medicine Park.
Bailey, 46, of Carnegie, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical by Survival Flight. He was admitted in serious condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the report states.
Another passenger, Courtney Davis, 39, of Carnegie, refused treat at the scene for a head injury. Dixon reported she was the only passenger to be wearing a seatbelt.
The single-vehicle wreck remains under investigation.