ANADARKO — A 32-year-old Carnegie man pleaded guilty to punching a man in line for a senior citizen's meal and causing a brain bleed as well as assaulting a police officer in 2021.
Steven Duece Moates Roy entered a blind plea of guilty Friday in Caddo County District Court before District Judge Kory Kirkland to felony counts of aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate. Due to a prior conviction, each count is punishable by between four years to life in prison.
A blind plea is when a defendant pleads guilty without the benefit of a plea deal. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 21, records indicate.
Roy was arrested April 7, 2021, following the incident that began at the Carnegie Memorial Building around 11:30 a.m. with an assault. An older man was found lying on the ground with bystanders rendering aid, according to the probable cause affidavit. Witnesses said a “big Indian man with a red shirt” was running east after punching the man who was in line to get his senior citizen's meal.
Roy was found entering a convenience store. Police said he smelled of alcohol and began to push the officer away. While trying to take him into custody, Roy threw punches at the officer and the fight continued through the parking lot to the gas pumps, the affidavit states.
Roy got loose and ran away but was detained by another officer, according to the affidavit.
Roy has prior Caddo County felony convictions from March 2011 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree burglary.
Roy remains held in the Caddo County jail on $50,000 bond.
