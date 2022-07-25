ANADARKO — A 32-year-old Carnegie man pleaded guilty to punching a man in line for a senior citizen's meal and causing a brain bleed as well as assaulting a police officer in 2021.

Steven Duece Moates Roy entered a blind plea of guilty Friday in Caddo County District Court before District Judge Kory Kirkland to felony counts of aggravated assault and battery and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate. Due to a prior conviction, each count is punishable by between four years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.