ANADARKO — A 40-year-old Carnegie man has pleaded guilty to causing the 2017 wreck that killed his passenger.
George Allen Kodaseet entered a blind plea of guilty Feb. 12 in Caddo County District Court to the charge of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate.
Kodaseet pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing the Nov. 10, 2017, wreck along a rural Caddo County road that killed Kendall A. Coker, 50.
Passenger trapped in pickup in creek
The wreck happened when a Dodge Ram pickup driven by Kodaseet went off the road and into a creek about 4 miles northwest of Apache. When the truck came to rest, Coker was unable to get out of his seatbelt and died in the water; the unbelted driver was able to get out and to shore.
Kodaseet, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in fair condition with arm, leg, head and trunk internal injuries. A toxicology report later revealed that he had a high level of alcohol in his system, according to court documents.
Kodaseet has a prior Caddo County conviction from October 2003 for receiving/possessing/concealing a stolen vehicle, and another from North Carolina in June 2001 for assault, according to records.
Held on a $100,000 bond since his initial appearance for the manslaughter charge in April 2019, Kodaseet was originally charged with the offense in August 2018, records indicate.
For his sentence, Kodaseet received 10 years with the Department of Corrections with all but 306 days suspended and a $500 fine. He was released with credit for time served.