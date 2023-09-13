Lights
Comstock

CARNEGIE — A Caddo County man was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning wreck 8 miles south of Carnegie.

Michael A. Dietrich, 75, of Carnegie, was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

