CARNEGIE — A Caddo County man was hospitalized following a Wednesday morning wreck 8 miles south of Carnegie.
Michael A. Dietrich, 75, of Carnegie, was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Dietrich was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Oklahoma 58 shortly before 9:20 a.m. Wednesday when he went off the roadway to the left, drove through a fence and came to rest in an embankment, Trooper Tyler Shelby reported. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The condition of the driver and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.