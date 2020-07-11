A 30-year-old Carnegie man was hospitalized at an Oklahoma City hospital after he was ejected during a wreck in Washita County.
The investigator said the wreck happened when he was going too fast for the roadway as it transitioned from asphalt to gravel.
Johnathon Ray Stone was first taken to Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital and later flown to OU Trauma where he was listed in stable condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Stone was driving a Pontiac Sunfire shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday southbound on a roadway about 7 miles south and 4 miles east of Cowden. Trooper Kendall Johnson reported that he was going too fast when the road changed from a hard surface to gravel and he lost control. The car went off the road to the right, rolled once and threw the driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, outside.