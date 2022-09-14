ANADARKO — A Carnegie man is back in jail for allegations he violated a protective order still in effect.
Shaun Alexander Chouteau, 44, pleaded guilty last Thursday in Caddo County District Court to a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and was given a 10-year suspended sentence, records indicate.
After being charged for the case in May 2021, Chouteau was determined incompetent to stand trial and transported to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita for treatment in August 2021. After his second competency evaluation report, he was declared competent to stand trial on Sept. 2.
Chouteau pleaded guilty to attacking his mother during a May 2021 incident. The mother told police he’d attacked her, threw her to the ground and raised a knife like he was going to stab her while he was on top of her, the probable cause affidavit states. She said he became angry when she wouldn’t let him use her phone.
Following his release from custody on Thursday, Chouteau was still under a protective order issued to his mother following the 2021 incident. A permanent protective order was issued to remain in place until June 1, 2026, records indicate.
According to the affidavit for the protective order charge, Carnegie police learned Chouteau had come to his mother’s house the day he was released from custody. Officer Thomas Kiesau stated he found Chouteau on the back side of the property and took him into custody.
The “noticeably frightened” woman was inside the house. She said Chouteau came to the house and began knocking at the door. When there was no answer, she said he went to the back door and began knocking. That’s when, she said, she called 911.
The woman told Kiesau “she had recently been having nightmares of Shaun because she knew he was going to be getting out of jail soon,” the affidavit states.
A revocation hearing for Chouteau’s suspended sentence is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to records.
