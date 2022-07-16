ANADARKO — A Carnegie man accused of trying to stab his mother is scheduled for a competency hearing after being sent to mental health treatment last year.
Shaun Alexander Chouteau, 44, will return to the Caddo County District Court at 1:30 p.m. July 28 for his competency hearing, records indicate.
Chouteau was determined incompetent to stand trial for a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and transported to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita for treatment in August 2021.
Carnegie police arrived to a May 12 disturbance call at a home in the 600 block of East Oklahoma Street to find another man holding a knife. He dropped it when he saw the police, according to the probable cause affidavit. He said Chouteau had just tried to stab the older woman.
He told police he had to kick Chouteau off the mother. That’s when, he said, the attacker dropped the knife and ran to a home next door.
The woman was “very shaken and upset,” the affidavit states. She said her son, Chouteau, had attacked her, throwing her to the ground and raising a knife like he was going to stab her when he was on top of her. She said he became angry when she wouldn’t let him use her phone.
Chouteau admitted to having the knife and “the thought of killing her was on my mind,” according to the investigator. He said he realized he didn’t need to stab her to get the court’s attention.
His bond was set at $50,000.