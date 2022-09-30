ANADARKO — A Caddo County jury found a Carnegie man guilty of molesting a woman he said had given him mixed signals.
Robert Shannon Hardesty, 50, of Carnegie, was found guilty Thursday of a felony count of sexual battery, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The trial began Monday in District Judge David A. Stephens’ courtroom.
Hardesty was charged Jan. 28 after being arrested following a 21-year-old woman’s complaint to Carnegie police. She told them she’d let Hardesty stay the night at her house and she gave him a ride home the next day. Once at his home, she said he threw himself on top of her and touched her inappropriately, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Hardesty told investigators the younger woman offered to give him a ride home. He claimed he was flirting with her before he got out and she sped away, the affidavit states. He denied being inappropriate but claimed he’d touched her when he “brushed dog hair off” her thigh.
Following a pre-sentence investigation, Hardesty returns to court at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 2 for sentencing.
— Story has been updated and corrected to reflect the jury's determination of guilt.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.